Germany Is Against End Of War In Ukraine On Terms Of RF - Baerbock

Russian President Vladimir Putin should withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, the ceasefire and the end of the war should not be on the terms of the Russian Federation, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. This was reported by Bloomberg on Monday, December 19.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany spoke against the agreement on any agreements on ending the war in Ukraine, if they are based on Russian principles.

"No one but Putin started this war - and if Putin wants it, the war will end tomorrow," Baerbock told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "All he has to do is order his soldiers to withdraw," Baerbock said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that there are currently no signs that Putin intends to withdraw troops from Ukraine and seeks to resolve the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany is going to provide more military support to Ukraine, but it will be limited to the types of weapons that were presented earlier.

Meanwhile, Germany refused to provide the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. They will be placed in Poland.

We will remind you that Germany plans to transfer anti-drone equipment, 80 pickup trucks and 18 self-propelled guns RCH-155 to Ukraine.