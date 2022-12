Russian occupation troops are building fortifications in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, and are denying plans to leave the city, reminiscent of the retreat of the invaders from Kherson. This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of 24 TV channel on Monday, December 19.

Humeniuk reported that the Russians are trying to build at least some line of defense in Melitopol in order to report on their active activities. According to the same scenario, the occupiers left Kherson, the spokeswoman recalled.

"In principle, everything is according to the same scenario as it was on the right bank. They probably liked it (the scenario) very much. They first gathered around Kherson, built (fortifications), then announced that they were leaving some settlements, then they prepared there to street fights, then they talked about what was still not lost, then they took what they considered valuable from banks and other institutions. In principle, everything repeats, they like to step on the same rake. Let them work according to the same scenario, we at least we know how it will all end," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Russian occupiers were preparing for street fights and were building concrete fortifications in the city.

On December 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three objects of the Russian occupiers in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

On December 12, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the bridge connecting Melitopol and Berdiansk had been blown up in the Zaporizhzhia Region.