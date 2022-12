AFU Shot Down 2 Helicopters Of Occupiers In One Day

During the day, the Ukrainian military shot down two helicopters belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 5 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers," the statement said.

Also, the General Staff clarified that our artillerymen during the current day hit 2 more areas of concentration of invaders, one ammunition depot and 2 control points.

It is emphasized that the Air Defense Forces also shot down two enemy helicopters. However, it is not yet known which helicopters it is about.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on December 18 increased by 520 to 98,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 6 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 8 drones last day.

In addition, on December 16, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 420 to 97,690 killed, equipment - by 61 cruise missiles and 5 tanks.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are also trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.