Today, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, came to Minsk to visit his Belarusian colleague. The Kremlin will try to get maximum support for its army.

This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the air of the national telethon.

"In addition to the desire to involve Belarus in a full-scale ground operation, Russia is trying to squeeze the maximum opportunities for the Russian army from the Belarusian military defense industry. Russia is really losing a lot and cannot make up for the losses in equipment and ammunition on its own. Defense industry is also the subject of negotiations between the two presidents," Yusov noted.

At the same time, ISW analysts believe that Putin is going to pressure Lukashenko to establish full control over Belarus, but the self-proclaimed leader will be against this.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, believes that Putin will encourage Lukashenko to launch a ground operation against Ukraine.

"Immediately after that, he announced a meeting with the leadership of the Republic of Belarus, which will take place soon. In our opinion, during this meeting, the issues of further aggression against Ukraine and the wider involvement of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the operation against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, on land, will be worked out," Nayev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the announcement of a sudden check of combat readiness, the first units of the Belarusian troops left their permanent deployment points. A unit of special operations forces is also being transferred closer to the border with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, December 13, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko ordered a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops.