No waves of mobilization are expected in Ukraine, so mobilization actions are proceeding according to plan. Now, far fewer people are being mobilized than at the beginning of the invasion.

This was stated at the briefing by the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Roman Horbach.

"Regarding the wave of mobilization - the mobilization announced by the decree of the President of Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24 of this year. And even from the very beginning there were no waves. Yes, indeed, more people were called up at the first stage, then the pace constantly decreased, and now they are much lower than at the beginning. The number of citizens we call up as a result of mobilization depends on the situation at the front," he said.

Horbach said that the Ukrainian command took into account the Russians who were mobilized in the autumn of this year. Therefore, there is no need to gather more people in Ukraine in response to Russian actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the terms of martial law and general mobilization from November 21 for 90 days, i.e. until February 19, 2023.

It will be recalled that Hanna Maliar stated on the air of 1+1 that a new wave of mobilization is possible in Ukraine after the New Year.

However, she later clarified that the continuation of mobilization depends on the course of the war, so it is incorrect to give forecasts. She noted that the mobilization is announced by the President's Decree, which has been in effect since February 24, 2022 and is periodically extended due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The military calculates the need.