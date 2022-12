This Night Ukraine Was Attacked By Shaheds From New Batch That Russia Received From Iran - Zelenskyy

This night, Ukraine was attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed from the new batch that Russia received from Iran. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an address to the participants of the meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom's Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian drones this night. 34 Shaheds. I am talking about both the number and the name, and quite specifically. These are Shaheds from the new batch that Russia received from Iran. 250 units - that's how many Shaheds there are now received by a terrorist state," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russia constantly uses missiles and Iranian drones to strike primarily at the energy sector of Ukraine.

The President reported that on the evening of December 16, more than 22 million Ukrainians were disconnected from energy supply in most regions of Ukraine, more than 10 million people had their water and heat supply interrupted.

Zelenskyy urged the participants of the summit to do everything to accelerate the defeat of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the air defense forces shot down 18 out of 23 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones in the airspace of Kyiv during the air alert on Monday.

On the night of Monday, December 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed kamikaze drones, 30 of which were shot down by air defense forces.

On December 17, the Defense Intelligence reported that Russia had received a new batch of Shaheds, but did not name their number.