NACB Put Suspects In Case Of Embezzlement Of UAH 10 Billion Of Ukrnafta's Funds On Wanted List

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) put 4 suspects in the case of embezzlement of UAH 10 billion of Ukrnafta funds on the wanted list.

The NACB announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for suspects in criminal proceedings No. 4201500000000722 of April 16, 2022 for the embezzlement of Ukrnafta's funds in the total amount of about UAH 10 billion," the statement says.

Oleksandra Volovodenko, Bohdan Zhuk, Petro Zverev, Oleksandr Shal are wanted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served 8 persons with suspicion of taking possession of property and funds of the largest oil production company Ukrnafta in the amount of more than UAH 13.3 billion.

According to the investigation, during March-August 2015, a number of LLCs were recognized as winners at oil auctions. PJSC Ukrnafta concluded sales contracts with them and supplied raw materials in the amount of UAH 10.7 billion.