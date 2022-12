France Will Finance Supply Of Rails For Ukrzaliznytsia For EUR 38 Million

France will finance the supply of rails for the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company in the amount of up to EUR 38 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We concluded an agreement on the supply of French rails for Ukrzaliznytsia for the amount of up to EUR 38 million. The project will be financed by the French government. We will restore all damaged sections of the railway connection," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukravtodor has agreed with the Matiere company on the supply of prefabricated bridges in the amount of EUR 25 million.

Also, France will provide aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 415 million to restore the energy sector.