Ukravtodor Agrees With French Matiere On Supply Of Prefabricated Bridges For EUR 25 Million

The State Automobile Road Agency (Ukravtodor) agreed with the Matiere company on the supply of prefabricated bridges for EUR 25 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukravtodor signed a memorandum with the French company Matiere. It is about the supply of prefabricated bridges worth EUR 25 million. The Russians destroyed and damaged 25,000 km of roads and 315 bridges. With the support of our French friends, we will be able to recover faster," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Norway sent 10 bridges to Ukraine to restore traffic in regions affected by hostilities.