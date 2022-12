The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed the law on the basic principles of state policy in the sphere of establishing Ukrainian national and civil identity.

This is evidenced by the data on the card of bill 6341, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the main tasks of state policy in the field of establishing Ukrainian national and civic identity are: formation of active citizenship, defense consciousness and civic resilience, patriotism, respect for state symbols and the state language among citizens of Ukraine, including children and youth.

Military-patriotic education in educational institutions is foreseen, which includes mandatory teaching of the subject "Defense of Ukraine" at school.

The purpose of military-patriotic education is the formation of defense consciousness, readiness to join the ranks of the Armed Forces and other formations of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, readiness for national resistance.

The bill defines the status of the central body of executive power, which ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the sphere of the establishment of Ukrainian national and civil identity, which is the National Commission for the Establishment of Ukrainian National and Civil Identity.

Among its powers:

development of the Strategy for the affirmation of Ukrainian national and civic identity, the State target program for the affirmation of Ukrainian national and civic identity and their submission to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration;

implementation of monitoring of measures for the establishment of Ukrainian national and civil identity carried out by executive power bodies and local self-government bodies;

ensuring the organization and conducting of information campaigns, creation of online tools for the affirmation of Ukrainian national and civic identity.

Financial support for the implementation of state policy in the sphere of the establishment of Ukrainian national and civil identity is carried out at the expense of state and local budgets, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

The signed bill was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada as a whole on December 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, patriotic education has been strengthened in schools since September, anti-mine training and history training based on Ukrainian archival documents have been introduced.