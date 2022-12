Occupiers Want To Involve Former Ukrainian Policemen In Hostilities - General Staff

The Russian occupiers want to involve former Ukrainian policemen who have defected to their side.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, the occupiers continue to search the population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Special attention is paid to mobile phones and smartphones.

At the same time, the number of invaders in the settlements of the Melitopol district increased.

"In addition, the Russian occupiers are considering the possibility of involving former police officers who defected to the enemy's side to participate in hostilities," the General Staff reports.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy hit the areas of Temyrivka, Chervone, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Plavni settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region with rocket and barrel artillery during the past day; Chervonohryhorivka and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and Sadove, Kherson, Komyshany and Kizomys of the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation found in Kherson a complete list of traitors who served in the "police" of the occupiers in the Kherson Region.

Near Lyman, the SBI employees found documents of the occupiers with lists of prisoners and collaborators.