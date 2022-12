1 Civilian Object And Road Damaged As Result Of Drone Attack In Kyiv - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of the drone attack, 1 civilian object and a road were damaged in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on December 19, the armed forces of the Russian Federation once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv with kamikaze drones.

There were no casualties.

At the same time, the road surface in one of the districts of the capital and an infrastructure object were damaged.

Investigators, prosecutors, and experts work at the scene of war crimes to document them.

Pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings are carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the attack on December 19, Kyiv was attacked by 23 enemy Shahed drones. Defense forces destroyed 18 of them, reported the Kyiv City Military Administration. Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that in the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital debris fell on open territory. Rescuers examined the scene of the incident and extinguished the smoldering wreckage.

Emergency power outages are introduced in Kyiv due to a missile attack.