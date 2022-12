SBI Completes Investigation Into Treason Of Yanukovych And Azarov During Signing Of "Kharkiv Agreements"

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) completed a special pre-trial investigation on the suspicion of the former president Viktor Yanukovych and prime minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov in committing treason, namely the preparation and implementation of the so-called "Kharkiv Agreements".

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

The investigation established that former high-ranking officials contributed to the military plans of the aggressor state.

They "took care" of the increase in the number of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Initially, their "help" was used for the annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in 2014, and later - for the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in February 2022.

Yanukovych secured the legalization of the relevant treasonous agreement under Ukrainian law.

According to his instructions, a draft of the interstate agreement was prepared, approved by the central bodies of the executive power and approved at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Later, the so-called "Kharkiv Agreements" were ratified by the Verkhovna Rada, and they were implemented.

The ex-president deliberately divided the roles for the preparation of the necessary documents and for creating the appearance of legality of the relevant procedures.

He involved almost all high-ranking government officials and MPs under his control to carry out the "task".

The documents signed, contrary to the national interests of Ukraine, on the extension of the stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Ukraine for another 25 years, the increase in the personnel of the armed forces and military equipment of the enemy in Crimea, created threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.

According to the basic agreements of 1997, the Russians were supposed to reduce their contingent on the peninsula.

Instead, the “Kharkiv Agreements” allowed the aggressors to have enough resources to occupy the peninsula in 2014 and for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Due to these criminal actions, in late 2013 - early 2014, in the territory of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, the number of personnel of the Russian military and their military equipment exceeded the quantitative levels established by the Basic Agreements, in particular, in Sevastopol there were at least 2,917 marines, 152 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems with a caliber of 100 millimeters and above.

The Russian Federation secretly modernized its equipment, which the Ukrainian leadership did not pay attention to.

With Yanukovych's knowledge, 37,000 personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, who posed a threat to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability, and state security of Ukraine, were deployed beyond the quantitative levels established by the basic agreements.

All this contributed to the capture by the Russians of the territory of the Republic of Crimea and the subsequent formation of new military units and units of the Russian Federation in the captured territories, which in turn were used by the Russian Federation for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation served suspicion of treason to the former Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Lavrynovych and Kostiantyn Hryschenko for the preparation of the “Kharkiv Agreements”. And the court chose preventive measures for them in the form of taking them into custody in absentia.