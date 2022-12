The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russian President Vladimir Putin 3 times postponed the start of the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

This was reported by the press center of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to our information, the offensive was postponed for the last time in mid-February. The FSB pushed Gerasimov (the Russian general) to invade. The Russians were sure that they had made sufficient preparations, because they had invested huge resources in it," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, in an interview with the publication Bild.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Russian Federation seriously miscalculated in the assessment of the situation, since the Russian military units were provided with food, ammunition and fuel for only 3 days.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence received a lot of information from local residents, who accurately reported "how many occupiers are in each settlement and in which building they are."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the so-called special military operation in Ukraine should have been launched earlier, but he allegedly counted on the Minsk Agreements.

150,000 mobilized Russians are being trained for offensive actions, probably in February next year.