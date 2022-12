From December 20, Kyiv will open the subway stations Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk, which were closed since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia. The mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow we will open two subway stations of the capital - Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk - and the transition between them. These stations have been closed since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during an air alert, subway stations work as shelters, train traffic is suspended.

On December 16, due to a massive missile attack by Russia, trains in the Kyiv subway did not run until the end of the day, there was a lack of power for train movement.