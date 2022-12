On the night of December 18-19, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 30 of which were destroyed by the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

“In total, about thirty-five barrage munitions were discovered.

As last time, the attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

The forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed thirty Shaheds of the Russian occupiers!" the statement says.

According to the Air Forces, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire groups are involved in the destruction of air targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night during the air alert of the Kyiv Region, the air defense system was activated due to a drone attack.

On December 14, Ukrainian air defense over Kyiv and the region shot down 11 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones.

On December 7, the official representative of the command of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that Russian troops resumed the use of Iranian-made ammunition after a three-week break.

On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones.