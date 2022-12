Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on December 18 increased by 520 to 98,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day also destroyed 6 armored fighting vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 8 drones.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 1 tank (total - 2,988), 6 armored combat vehicles (total - 5,969), 5 artillery systems (total - 1,953), 1 air defense system (total - 212), 13 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (total - 4,592), 1 unit of special equipment (total - 175) and 8 drones (total - 1,657).

Since the start of the war, the enemy has also lost 281 aircraft, 264 helicopters, 410 jet artillery units, 653 cruise missiles and 16 ships/boats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 420 to 97,690 killed, equipment - by 61 cruise missiles and 5 tanks.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are also trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.