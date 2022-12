According to the information available in Ukrainian intelligence, the special services of the Russian Federation are preparing to hand over to extremist organizations in the territory of NATO countries Western-made weapons captured in Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks with the aim of undermining Western military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

Oleksandr Danyliuk, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms / coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for combating hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, stated this with reference to a source in Ukrainian intelligence on Facebook.

"According to the information available in the Ukrainian intelligence service, the special services of the Russian Federation are planning provocations with the aim of undermining international military and technical assistance to Ukraine. In particular, the Russians are preparing to hand over Western weapons that were captured by them in Ukraine, in particular, in Mariupol, to a number of extremist organizations for their terrorist acts, in particular, on the territory of NATO countries," he said.

"Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Richard Mills, also stated the threat of provocations by the Russian Federation, noting that Russia seizes American weapons in Ukraine and is interested in their falling into unreliable hands in order to support its own disinformation about the lack of control over the weapons provided to Ukraine by the United States," concluded Oleksandr Danyliuk.

As earlier reported, on December 8, the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the U.S. House of Representatives rejected the bill of Donald Trump's wing in the Republican Party to review all aid provided to Ukraine.

Also, at the beginning of December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that the Kremlin is trying to promote the version of arms smuggling from Ukraine in order to weaken support for Kyiv.