The Russian Federation once again shelled Kherson. The administrative building was hit again.

This is stated on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

It is noted that the building of the Regional Military Administration was once again damaged.

"There has been another attack on the city center. The building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration has been damaged again," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 18, Russia carried out 69 shelling cases in the Kherson Region. A total of six people were injured.

On December 14 at around 11 a.m., Russian invaders fired at the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. Two floors were damaged.

Meanwhile, overnight into Saint Nicholas Day, December 19, the Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv region with drones. As a result, critical infrastructure was damaged, two victims are known.

Also, during the air alert, explosions rang out in Kyiv, nine enemy drones were already shot down over the capital.