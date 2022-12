On the night of Saint Nicholas Day, December 19, the Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv Region with drones. As a result, critical infrastructure was damaged, it is known about 2 injured. This is stated in the Telegram message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, according to the investigation, as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv Region with the help of UAVs, critical infrastructure objects, as well as private residential buildings, were damaged.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack.

It is noted that the information about the victims and destruction is still being clarified. Prosecutors, investigators and experts work on the ground.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the air defense system of the Kyiv Region was activated at night due to a drone attack.

On Monday, December 19, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv in connection with a rocket attack.