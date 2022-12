The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the Russian occupiers. On December 18, our soldiers successfully stopped enemy attacks in the area of 15 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the settlements of Hremyach of the Chernihiv Region and Bilokopytove of the Sumy Region were hit by mortar fire.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, Chuhunivka, Fiholivka, Dvorichna and Novomlynsk settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Yahidne, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region were hit by fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiyivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired tanks and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Hryhorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, Diliyivka, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne and Opytne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, shelling was recorded near Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy hit the areas of Temyrivka, Chervone, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Chervonohryhorivka and Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk Region, and Sadove, Kherson, Komyshany, and Kizomys of the Kherson Region with rocket and barrel artillery. There are casualties among civilians.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamianske, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Maryinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

The occupiers continue to search the population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Special attention is paid to mobile phones and smartphones.

The number of invaders in the settlements of the Melitopol district has increased. In addition, the Russian occupiers are considering the possibility of involving former police officers who have defected to the enemy to participate in hostilities.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our defenders shot down a UAV of the Shahed-136 type.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, the area of concentration of manpower, 2 enemy ammunition depots, as well as the counter-battery radar station Zoopark.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are also trying to improve the tactical situation in the Lyman direction.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 680 occupiers and more than 20 units of enemy equipment. In total, since the beginning of the war, Russia's losses amounted to 97,270 soldiers.