On Monday, December 19, emergency blackouts were introduced in Kyiv in connection with an early morning Shahed drone attack.

This follows from a statement by DTEK.

It is noted that there are no stabilizing power outages in the capital.

"Dear customers! Emergency blackouts are being introduced in Kyiv due to a drone attack. Stabilization blackout schedules are not in effect. We believe in air defense and the Armed Forces!" the announcement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night during an air alert in the Kyiv Region, the air defense system was activated due to a drone attack.

Earlier, it became known that Russia received a new batch of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, which are forced to use more economically due to the limited number.

As of Sunday, December 18, the process of restoring the power system of Ukraine continued. Nuclear power plants reached their planned capacity. However, the volume of electricity consumption increased compared to Saturday, which affected the deficit indicators in the system.

Meanwhile, a shipment of energy equipment to support the energy sector arrived in Ukraine from the Republic of Azerbaijan.