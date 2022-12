Explosions Rang Out In Shevchenkivskyi District Of Kyiv - Klitschko

On the night of Monday, December 19, explosions rang out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

"Several explosions rang out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. All services are working on the ground," he wrote in Telegram.

Klitschko promised to report more details about the explosions later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the Russian invaders attacked the capital with Shahed barrage ammunition. Air defense was working.

At 05:03 a.m. Kyiv residents reported strong explosions on the right bank of the Dnieper.

On December 7, the official representative of the command of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that Russian troops resumed the use of Iranian-made ammunition after a three-week break.

On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones.