Energoatom Decides To Take One Power Unit For Repair

The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company decided to take one power unit for repair.

Energoatom has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the period while the readiness of the power system to accept the available capacity of nuclear generation will be restored, Energoatom has decided to take one power unit for repair in order to eliminate the objections," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 18, all nuclear power plants in Ukraine reached their planned capacity, but the electricity deficit increased.

On December 13, the ninth power unit (with a capacity of 1,000 MW) of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, which was put out of operation on November 23 as a result of missile attacks, was connected to the power grid after renovation.