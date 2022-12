During the air alert, explosions were heard in Kyiv, nine enemy drones were downed over the capital.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with Shahed barrage munitions. Air defense is at work. So far, nine enemy UAVs have been shot down in the airspace of Kyiv," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The administration urged residents of the capital to stay in shelters till the end of the air alert.

At 5:16 a.m., the Kyiv City State Administration was informed about the sound of the air alarm. And at 5:30 a.m., an air alert was again announced in Kyiv. In 20 minutes, the alarm went off again.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians attacked the Kyiv Region with kamikaze drones.

Overnight into Monday, December 19, explosions rang out in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv.