Russians launch about 20 drones at Kyiv and the region at night, hits and casualties reported

Overnight into December 19, Russian troops released dozens of kamikaze drones over Kyiv, which damaged infrastructure facilities and private homes.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russians attacked the Kyiv Region with kamikaze drones.

Overnight into Monday, December 19, explosions rang out in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv.

At 5:03 a.m., Kyiv residents reported powerful explosions on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

On December 7, Official Representative of the Command of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that Russian troops resumed the use of Iranian-made ammunition after a three-week break.

On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones.