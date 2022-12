A shipment of energy equipment to support the energy sector arrived in Ukraine from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan, in response to Ukraine's requests, provided energy equipment for the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the affected territories of Ukraine, emphasized Sabir Rzayev, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, who personally met the cargo in Ukraine.

The received electrical equipment will be transferred to the regions most affected by the Russian attacks, said Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

"The first batch of equipment from Azerbaijan weighing more than 52 tons consists of 45 power transformers and five backup power plants of various capacities. The second batch is planned to be sent in the near future," the message said.

Power equipment will be sent to operators of distribution systems in the Mykolayiv, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv Regions and generating companies.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 9, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, announced that there would be a shortage of electricity in Ukraine at least during the autumn-winter period.

On December 15, the company announced a significant shortage of electricity, the situation worsened by frost and strong wind.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as a result of the Russian missile attack on December 16, at least nine electricity generation facilities were damaged.