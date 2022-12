Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to Alexander Lukashenko on December 19 to force Belarus to more actively engage troops against Ukraine, said the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev.

This was stated in a message of the press service of the Command on Facebook on Sunday, December 18.

Nayev emphasized that Putin recently held an official meeting with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, after which the Russian President's trip to Belarus was announced.

"In our opinion, during this meeting, the issues of further aggression against Ukraine and the wider involvement of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the operation against Ukraine will be worked out, in particular, in our opinion, on land," Nayev emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 18, Commander of the South Operational Command Major General Andrii Kovalchuk announced that Ukraine is preparing for a second invasion of Russian troops from Belarus.

On December 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi stated that Russia has approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, of which 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months would be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.