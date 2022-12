Russia has received a new batch of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, which it is forced to use more economically due to a limited number.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the national telethon, the Ministry of Defense reports on its page on Sunday, December 18.

Yusov noted that a new batch of Iranian drones arrived in Russia, but the occupiers did not use them during the previous missile attack on Ukraine.

"Yes, this is a new batch, but compared to the initial mass use of Shaheds, it is obviously smaller. We do not comment on the number now, but we see that, for example, during mass terrorist missile attacks, Shaheds were not used. All other available means were used, all missile types," said the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the same time, Yusov noted that intelligence agencies are aware of Russia's previous agreements with Iran regarding ballistic missiles, which the aggressor wants to obtain, but as of now, the Russian Federation has not yet received them.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 14, Ukrainian air defense over Kyiv and the region shot down 11 Shahed enemy kamikaze drones.

On December 7, the official representative of the command of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that Russian troops resumed the use of Iranian-made ammunition after a three-week break.

On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones.