Russian terrorist forces launched rocket attacks on Kherson, resulting in three casualties.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote about this on Telegram on Sunday, December 18.

Tymoshenko reported that Russian troops had again hit the center of Kherson.

"3 people were injured. They received shrapnel wounds, 1 injured is in a grievous condition. All of them are receiving medical treatment," the report said.

All emergency services are on the site.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 16, during massive Russian shelling, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Kherson. As a result, one person was killed.

On December 14, the Russian occupying forces hit residential buildings in Kherson during shelling. An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries.

On the afternoon of December 12, Kherson once again came under massive fire from the Russian invaders.