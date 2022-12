Ukraine is preparing for a second invasion of Russian troops from the north, which may take place on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

This was announced by Commander of the South Operational Command Major General Andrii Kovalchuk in an interview for Sky News.

Kovalchuk noted that Ukraine is preparing for possible attempts by Russia to invade again from the north around the anniversary of its first failed attempt to seize Kyiv last February. The commander warned that the fiercest battles may still lie ahead.

"We live with the idea that they will attack again. This is our task. We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later. We are preparing for it. We are looking at where they are accumulating forces and means. We are preparing. No more it will be such that the Russians will simply come in, as it happened on February 24," Kovalchuk emphasized.

Kovalchuk also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can stop the enemy's million-strong army if Russian President Vladimir Putin announces total mobilization, but this will require the support of partners. Ukraine will return every square centimeter of its territory, I would like to resolve all issues this year: "But I believe that next year we will bring everything to a logical conclusion," Kovalchuk said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stated that Russia has approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, of which 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months would be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.

As earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the AFU, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.