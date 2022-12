Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are also trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing on Sunday, December 18.

So, last day, units of the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of more than 15 settlements. In particular, Stelmakhivka and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamiyanske, Vyimka, Vesely, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region.

Last day, the enemy launched five rockets, and also carried out 42 attacks using MLRSes. In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation was unchanged, no signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda and Vovkivka in the Sumy Region and Strelecha, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, Chuhuyivka, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the districts of Berestove, Yahidne, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were affected by the fire.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Chervonopopivka of the Luhansk Region.

Areas of more than 15 settlements came under enemy fire in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. In particular, these are Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

The occupiers did not take any active actions in the Novopavlovsk direction. In order to clarify the position of the Ukrainian troops, UAVs were deployed in the area of Shevchenkove settlement.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy shelled 24 settlements with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. In particular, Bilohoriya, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Stepove, and Plavna in Zaporizhzhia and Kozatske, Tyaginka, Mykilske, Kherson, and Dniprovske of the Kherson Region.

"On December 16 of this year, several areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment, as well as two of his ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia Region, were confirmed to have been hit by fire by units of the AFU on December 16 of this year," the General Staff said.

In total, more than 150 personnel of the aggressor were wounded, 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about eliminated occupiers is being clarified.

"The command of the occupying forces plans to introduce a 24-hour curfew in settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Thus, in the settlement of Chernihivka, the specified restrictions will be introduced from December 25, and in the city of Berdiansk - from December 30, 2022 to January 3, 2023," added to the General Staff.

Last day, Ukrainian units of missile forces and artillery struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, two control points and four ammunition depots of the enemy.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 680 occupiers and more than 20 units of enemy equipment. In total, since the beginning of the war, Russia's losses amounted to 97,270 soldiers.

It was previously reported that on Thursday, December 15, the AFU repelled attacks in the areas of 22 settlements and hit five enemy control points.