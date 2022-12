Employees of Russian state-owned oil and gas companies were "unofficially" banned from leaving Russia. The ban also applies to their closest relatives, including spouses and children, writes the Verstka portal with reference to sources in Gazprom and Rosneft.

"We were banned from traveling abroad, whatever. The consequences were not announced. But we are smart," said a source at Gazprom.

A middle manager in the St. Petersburg office of Gazprom added that it is not possible to leave "even to Turkiye." According to him, the innovation affects a large part of the employees of the central office of the state monopoly of the Russian Federation.

Information about the ban was brought to the employees through the administrative chain, sources say.

"Our superiors were told about this by their managers, and even more senior ones," said one of the interlocutors.

They did it a few days ago. At the same time, many Gazprom employees have already bought tickets and booked hotels abroad for the New Year holidays.

"You can't leave even for treatment, not for vacation. People are unhappy," the interlocutor described the mood in the company.

The security service will monitor the implementation of the ban at Gazprom. In "emergency cases", the management will "solve individually" the issue of a leaving employee, the source explained.

The same ban applies to Rosneft, state company employees say. According to the head of one of the departments, employees were required to sign an additional agreement, according to which they cannot travel outside of Russia. So far, the ban has affected only managers, a source close to Rosneft clarifies. No one can explain why such a decision is connected.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier, in the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, all male employees were prohibited from traveling abroad, including on business trips. According to a special order, only women were allowed to travel there on foreign business trips.