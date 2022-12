According to the heads of regional military administrations, Russians attacked ten regions of Ukraine on December 16, including through massive missile fire.

According to the summary information provided by the heads of the Regional Military Administrations, the night was relatively calm, without shelling in Volyn, Zakarpattia, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolayiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Cherkasy Regions.

- Kyiv region: after a massive rocket attack on December 16, electricity is being restored. A critical infrastructure object and nine private houses in different areas were damaged. Four people were injured in the missile attack.

- Chernihiv region: over the past day — there were two shelling cases. The enemy used artillery and MLRSes, Novhorod-Siverskyi district. No casualties have been reported.

- Sumy Region: over the past day, it was reported about 79 strikes on the border of the region. The communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Mykolayivka, Seredyna-Buda and Khotyn were under fire. There were no casualties.

- Zaporizhzhia Region: during the past day, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure in the area of Zaporizhzhia, Znachkove, Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Chervone, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Dorozhnianka, Novodanylivka, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, and Kamiyanske. 18 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by Russian military personnel. Details are being clarified.

- Dnipropetrovsk Region: the rescue operation ended at night in Kryvyi Rih, where a Russian rocket had arrived the day before. Rescuers retrieved the body of a 1.5-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a rocket. Yesterday's attack by the Russians on Kryvyi Rih took four lives. 13 people were injured, including four children. The shelling of Nikopol did not abate at night either. The Russians attacked two communities — Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka. No casualties were reported. The enemy managed to damage houses and power lines.

- Luhansk Region: units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka. Volodymyrivka and Stelmakhivka districts were hit by fire from Russians in the Kupiyansk direction. In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops near Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova. Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit five personnel concentration areas, one command post and an enemy ammunition depot.

- Donetsk Region: at night, the enemy conducted a rocket attack on Kramatorsk. No casualties were reported. The tension near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar, Mariyinka, and Krasnohorivka does not decrease. Detailed information on the consequences and victims is being clarified. Over the past day in Donetsk Region: three wounded.

- Mykolayiv Region: according to the information of the South Air Command, two Kalibr-type cruise missiles were shot down in the sky over the Mykolayiv Region.

- Odesa Region: the enemy launched another rocket attack in the morning. Two Onyx-type missiles fired from a coastal missile complex in the temporarily occupied Crimea were destroyed by air defense forces.

- Kherson Region: the enemy continues to shell our positions and civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. It shelled populated areas, in particular: Chornobayivka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Mylove, and Kherson. The military of the Russian Federation is redeploying individual units and withdrawing part of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka to the area of the settlement of Nyzhni Sirohozy. Yesterday, the occupiers attacked the center of Kherson with artillery fire.

As a result of a fire in a high-rise building in the central part, a woman died, an ambulance took one man to the hospital in serious condition. Two more people were injured, they were given medical assistance on the spot. Three residents of the village of Urozhaine of the Beryslav district were killed when they were blown up on a mine. The men on the tractor went to collect firewood outside the settlement and did not return. Later, a mini-tractor blown up and the bodies of the men with mine-explosive injuries were found in the forest strip. Work continues to restore normal life to the liberated the Kherson Region.