Russians are redeploying separate units and withdrawing part of their troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the General Staff, stated this in the morning report. The relevant information was published on the official page of the General Staff on Facebook.

"The adversary is redeploying individual units and withdrawing part of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region to the area of Nyzhni Sirohozy settlement. Among local residents, servicemen are spreading information that Kakhovka will be abandoned by Russian troops by the end of this year, therefore locals loyal to the invaders are being offered relocation to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," Shtupun said.

In addition, according to the official representative of the General Staff, in the Luhansk Region, the occupiers continue to put pressure on local entrepreneurs and force them to re-register their businesses under the legislation of the Russian Federation.