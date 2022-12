Air defense forces of Ukraine down 2 Onyx missiles over Odesa Region – South Operational Command

In the morning of December 17, the enemy launched another missile attack on the Odesa Region, two Onyx-type missiles were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

At the same time, the military clarified that air defense shot down two Onyx missiles fired from a coastal missile complex in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Currently, there is no information about any hit in the region," says the South Operational Command.