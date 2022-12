On December 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of over 20 settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, AFU units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than twenty settlements, including: Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; Bakhmut, Opytne, Zelenopillia, Andriyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on the civil and energy infrastructure of our country. In total, the enemy launched 98 rockets and fired more than 65 rockets using MLRSes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai in the Chernihiv Region with artillery; Havrylova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Yastrubyne, and Kindrativka in the Sumy Region and Strelecha, Starytsia, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna, and Krasne in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the areas of Synkivka, Orlianka, Tabayivka, Berestove, and Vyshneve of the Kharkiv Region and Volodymyrivka and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region were affected by the fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at military positions near Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, and Hirske in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than twenty-five settlements. Among them were Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Zalizne, Mariyinka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy is tasked with fire formation of the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.

- In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to destroy the civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River with artillery. More than 35 settlements were shelled including Plavni, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Olhivske, and Nikopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Chornobayivka, Antonivka, Kherson, and Milove in the Kherson Region.

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit five personnel concentration areas, one command post and an enemy ammunition depot.