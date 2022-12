The Russian Federation is preparing for a protracted war in Ukraine, and those who support Kyiv in NATO must continue to send weapons until Russian President Vladimir Putin realizes that he cannot win on the battlefield. This was stated by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with AFP on Friday, December 16, European Pravda writes.

Thus, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warned that there are no signs that Putin "has given up on his overall goal of controlling Ukraine."

"We should not underestimate Russia. Russia is planning a long war," Stoltenberg said in an interview.

"We see that they are mobilizing more forces, that they are also willing to suffer a lot of casualties, that they are trying to get access to more weapons and ammunition. We have to understand that President Putin is ready to be in this war for a long time and start new offensive operations," he added.

According to Stoltenberg, most likely, this war will end at the negotiating table, like most wars, but any final decision must ensure "the victory of Ukraine as a sovereign, independent nation."

"The fastest way to achieve this is to support them with military force, so that President Putin understands that he cannot win on the battlefield, but must sit down and negotiate honestly," said the NATO Secretary General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Putin is preparing a major offensive against Ukraine in February.

On December 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that Russia has approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, and 200,000 military personnel are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.

We will remind, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.