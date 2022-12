The Ukrenergo national energy company announced the termination of the emergency situation in the energy system of Ukraine. It arose as a result of a Russian missile attack.

The corresponding message was published by the company's press service.

"We inform you about the termination of the emergency situation in the unified energy system of Ukraine, which occurred on December 16 as a result of massive missile attack," Ukrenergo said.

The emergency situation regime was introduced only for participants in the electricity market, it applied exclusively to market operations.

We will remind that this morning Russia launched a massive missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers fired 76 missiles of various types. Air defense were able to shoot down 60 missiles.

As Ukrenergo reported, the Russian missile attack caused a significant shortage of electricity in the country's power system.

A day earlier, on December 15, the company announced a significant shortage of electricity, the situation worsened by frost and strong wind.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as a result of today's missile attack, at least 9 electricity generation facilities were damaged.