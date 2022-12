The Russian military is strengthening the defense line on the border of the Kherson Region and in Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

The occupiers continue to strengthen the defense line on the border of the Kherson Region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The Russian military will also strengthen the defense and protection of water supply facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, in particular the North Crimean Canal. For this purpose, units mobilized from the Krasnodar Krai were additionally sent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, Russia fired 76 missiles, including 72 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and 4 guided air missiles (Kh-59/Kh-31P) at the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 680 occupiers and more than 20 units of enemy equipment. In total, since the beginning of the war, Russia's losses amounted to 97,270 soldiers.

It was previously reported that on Thursday, December 15, the Defense Forces repelled attacks in the areas of 22 settlements and hit 5 enemy control points.