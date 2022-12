Number Of Killed And Injured As Result Of Missile Attack Increased In Kryvyi Rih

The number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, has increased to three.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

He said that a 64-year-old woman and a young married couple were killed as a result of a rocket hitting the house. Their young son continues to remain under the rubble of the damaged house.

According to Reznichenko, at least 13 other people were wounded of varying degrees of severity. Among them are four children.

The victims were hospitalized, and now they are receiving medical assistance.

We will remind, this morning, December 16, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The object of the occupiers again became the objects of the energy infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one of the Russian missiles hit a residential apartment building in Kryvyi Rih.

We also wrote that as a result of missile fire, there were blackouts in most of the territory of Ukraine.

In Kryvyi Rih, because of this, almost 500 mine workers were stuck underground.