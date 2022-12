Now the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Region, is almost completely destroyed. There is neither heat nor water. There is electricity in individual houses. However, 7,000-8,000 people still live there now. Before the full-scale invasion, 102,000 people lived in the city, which served as the regional center.

Oleksandr Striuk, head of the military civilian administration, said this on the air of Espreso.TV.

"The occupation authorities are trying to paint a picture of supposed stability, the restoration of some kind of life in the city. In fact, the situation is quite difficult - both humanitarian and any other. There are no conditions for wintering, they are trying to gather people to somehow warm up, but this is not enough," said the head of city administration.

Striuk said that medicine is not brought to the city either, so the residents have to solve this issue on their own.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk offers local residents firewood to heat their apartments in high-rise buildings. Not everyone has water, electricity and central heating.

In the occupied part of the Luhansk Region, the so-called "government of the LPR" retroactively introduced utility tariffs in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Kreminna districts, but often there are no services.