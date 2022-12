On Friday, December 16, after the missile attack, the Dnipropetrovsk Region was completely de-energized, work is underway to stabilize the energy system. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reports that it is still too early to predict anything, but first of all, energy companies connect hospitals, sewage pumping stations, water pipes, boiler houses, and only then - residential buildings.

"This morning's strikes by the Russians have added new challenges to our power system. Power engineers are doing everything they can to stabilize it. Emergency and restoration work may take longer than before. There is too much damage. The region has been completely de-energized. Currently, the restored power in the grid is enough to minimally restore the critical infrastructure. First of all, energy companies will connect hospitals, sewage pumping stations, water pipes, boiler houses. And then they will connect residential buildings. It is still too early to make predictions," Reznichenko writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company stated that the missile attack led to a significant shortage of electricity in Ukraine's energy system.

This became the reason for the introduction of emergency power outages in most of the country.