Russia Actually Uses Some Missiles For Shelling Ukraine From Assembly Line - Air Force

Some of the missiles that Russia uses during shelling on the territory of Ukraine actually come off the assembly line. The enemy spends more reserves on strikes than it can replenish. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the Kyiv TV channel.

He specified that Ukrainian servicemen began to record such missiles in the summer and autumn.

"There is a date marking on Russian missiles. Some types of rockets actually come off the assembly line. For example, released in summer, autumn. These are Kalibr and Kh-101. Maybe Iskander. They use up more reserves than the production replenishes," Ihnat said.

According to him, the indicator of the missile deficit in Russia can be further increased if tougher sanctions are introduced against the enemy, which will be controlled by the international community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company stated that the missile attack led to a significant shortage of electricity in Ukraine's energy system.

This became the reason for the introduction of emergency power outages in most of the country.