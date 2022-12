Kuleba Tells What World's Response Should Be To Every Attack By Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the response to every missile attack by the Russian army should be the supply of heavy weapons.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

According to the diplomat, this would effectively end Russian terror against Ukraine, as well as restore peace and security in Europe and beyond.

“For each Russian missile or drone aimed at Ukraine and Ukrainians there must be a howitzer delivered to Ukraine, a tank for Ukraine, an armored vehicle for Ukraine. This would effectively end Russian terror against Ukraine and restore peace and security in Europe and beyond,” Kuleba wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine, of which 60 were shot down.

As a result of the Russian missile attack, emergency power outages were introduced in Ukraine.

Ukrenergo noted that, as in the past, Russian troops targeted electricity generation facilities and main grids. The northern, southern and central regions suffered the greatest damage.