About 17,000 large and industrial generator sets are needed to get through the winter.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Small and medium-sized Ukrainian entrepreneurs have already imported 500,000 low-power generators. But we still need about 17,000 large and industrial generator sets to get through the winter. We hope to cover part of these needs with the help of our partners," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada exempted generators, other equipment and Starlink stations from payment of value added tax and import duty until May 2023 and allowed business representatives to store up to 2,000 liters of fuel without a license.