Today, December 16, the EU Council approved the ninth package of new sanctions for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU, European Pravda writes.

"After food and famine, Putin is now using winter as a weapon, deliberately depriving millions of Ukrainians of water, electricity and heating. The European Union is responding to this latest escalation and war crime with our ninth package of tough sanctions. We will continue to direct sanctions against the economy and against those who contribute to this brutal war," Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commented on the decision.

The agreed package introduces new export control measures and restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological improvement of the Russian defense and security sector, significantly expanding the list of entities associated with Russia's military-industrial complex.

In particular, sanctions will be applied to 168 additional subjects related to the Russian defense-industrial complex.

"This will ensure the impossibility of free trade in key chemicals, nerve agents, night vision and radio navigation devices, electronics and IT components that can be used by the Russian military machine," the EU Council said in a statement.

To avoid circumventing sanctions, the list also includes some Russian-controlled organizations based in illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol.

In addition, the EU will expand the ban on the export of goods and technologies related to the aviation and space industry, including aircraft engines and their parts.

This ban will apply to both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, meaning that the direct export of drone engines to Russia and any third country that may supply drones to Russia will now be prohibited.

It is noted that none of the sanctions measures in any way affect trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers.

However, it said that in view of the EU's position on combating food insecurity around the world, as well as in order to avoid disruptions in the payment channels for agricultural products, it was decided to introduce new relaxations that allow the unfreezing of assets and the provision of funds and economic resources to certain individuals which play a significant role in international trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers, prior to their inclusion in the list.

The EU will also freeze the assets of two more Russian banks and add the Russian Regional Development Bank to the list of organizations subject to a complete ban on operations.

In addition, the Council of the EU initiated the process of suspending the broadcasting licenses of four more Russian mass media: NTV/NTV Mir, Russia 1, REN TV and Channel One. These media are under the constant direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and are used by them for continuous and concerted disinformation and military propaganda that legitimizes Russian aggression and undermines support for Ukraine.

Today's decisions also introduce a ban on the provision of EU advertising, market research and opinion polling services, as well as product testing and technical control services to the Russian Federation.

The EU will also extend the ban on new investment in the Russian energy sector, further banning new investment in the Russian mining sector, except for mining and quarrying activities using some critical raw materials.

Also, from now on, EU citizens will be prohibited from holding any positions in the governing bodies of all Russian state-owned or state-controlled legal entities, organizations or bodies located in Russia.

In addition to economic sanctions, the EU Council decided to expand the list of individual sanctions, including new individuals and legal entities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada imposed sanctions against Russia, Iran and Myanmar for human rights violations.

In addition, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against the company and three Iranian citizens for supplying drones to Russia.