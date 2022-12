The Most Difficult Situation With Electricity Will Be In Kharkiv - Halushchenko

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko commented on the consequences of today's Russian missile attack on the country's energy system. According to him, the most difficult situation has developed in Kharkiv.

He made the corresponding statement on the air of the telethon, his words are quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister did not name the objects of energy infrastructure that were hit by the invaders.

At the same time, he emphasized that energy companies are trying to start recovery as soon as possible.

Halushchenko noted that the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv.

It will be recalled that earlier on the air of the telethon, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko named the number of electricity generation facilities that were damaged as a result of the missile attack.

It should be noted that Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that by the end of today, the connection of consumers to the electricity supply can begin in Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company stated that the missile attack led to a significant shortage of electricity in Ukraine's energy system.

This became the reason for the introduction of emergency power outages in most of the country.