Due to massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation, the DTEK Energy company had to disconnect from the power system.

This was reported by the company's press service.

"As a result of the attack, the company's equipment was seriously damaged. It is currently completely disconnected from the power system. After the end of the shelling, the energy workers promptly started eliminating the consequences of the attack and restoring the operation of the equipment," the statement says.

For the sake of safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, others work remotely.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 20 trains are delayed due to a massive missile attack on energy infrastructure and blackouts in Ukraine.

As a result of massive rocket fire in the Kyiv Region, a critical infrastructure object was damaged, as well as 9 private houses. As a result of the shelling, 3 people were injured.

More than 40 missiles were recorded near Kyiv, most of which were shot down. However, today's missile attack by the Russian Federation was "one of the most massive" during the period of the full-scale war.

In addition, another missile attack caused serious damage to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Because of this, the Ukrenergo company announced a blackout.

Until the end of the day, December 16, the Kyiv subway will not work.