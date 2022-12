During today's missile attack on Ukraine, Russia tried to exhaust Ukrainian air defense, so it used aviation from different directions.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Today's missile attack by scattered forces of the enemy tried to exhaust the air defense, because strategic aviation was also used from different directions, and the missile carrier, which was not there in the morning, was taken out to sea on duty. What we reported that they could use such the maximum resource possible at the moment," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 20 trains are delayed due to a massive missile attack on energy infrastructure and blackouts in Ukraine.

As a result of massive rocket fire in the Kyiv Region, a critical infrastructure object was damaged, as well as 9 private houses. As a result of the shelling, 3 people were injured.

More than 40 missiles were recorded near Kyiv, most of which were shot down. However, today's missile attack by the Russian Federation was "one of the most massive" during the period of the full-scale war.

In addition, another missile attack caused serious damage to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Because of this, the Ukrenergo company announced a blackout.

Until the end of the day, December 16, the Kyiv subway will not work.